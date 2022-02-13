SCDF to sound islandwide public warning system sirens on Feb 15

The annual exercise is part of the SCDF's efforts to familiarise the public with the Public Warning System. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Updated
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE - The islandwide network of public warning system sirens will sound a minute-long "important message" signal on Tuesday (Feb 15), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Sunday.

The SCDF advised the public not to be alarmed by the sirens, which are expected to go off at 6.20pm.

This marks the time when the British surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Forces during World War II on the same date in 1942.

The annual exercise is part of the SCDF's efforts to familiarise the public with the public warning system and raise awareness on how the public should react to the sirens.

The "important message" signal will also sound on all smartphones that have the SGSecure mobile app installed, if they are not put on silent or vibration mode. The signal on these devices will stop once the message is acknowledged or after 20 seconds.

The public can tune in to any local radio station or free-to-air Mediacorp television channel for a brief message when they hear the signal.

Those who miss the message may visit the SCDF website for more information.

More On This Topic
More emergency medical services calls last year, fewer fires: SCDF annual report
Video captures moment motorcycle bursts into flames in Bishan carpark

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top