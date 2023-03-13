SCDF targets 1 million community first responders with enhanced myResponder App

SINGAPORE - He was a teenager hanging out with his friend after school when he saw a woman collapse in front of him near a Housing Board block.

Mr Syamil Uwayis Zainal Abas called the police, but felt helpless as he was not able to do much else. He later found out that the woman had died.

The incident in 2017 left Mr Syamil, now 22, traumatised, and he had to go for therapy and counselling.

He enrolled in a first aid course and in 2022 became a community first responder – a volunteer who receives alerts to nearby minor fires and suspected cardiac arrest cases via the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) myResponder app.

In January, after receiving an alert on the app early one morning, Mr Syamil put out a fire at a centralised rubbish chute room at an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5.

As SCDF encourages more people to become community first responders, it will be enhancing the app that was launched in 2015.

The refreshed app will have features including a video call function that will allow responders to be guided on the go.

The enhancements are expected to be introduced from the end of 2023.

There will also be more resources available to these responders in the coming years.

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam had said in a written reply to a parliamentary question in February that there will be more fire extinguishers and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) installed across the island.

Colonel Wesley Lim Chern Choong, the director of SCDF’s volunteer and community partnership department, last Tuesday said it hopes to increase the number of community first responders to about one million, from about 130,000 now.

“That is about 20 per cent of our population. We still have some way to go, but that’s our long-term vision,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam had said these first responders had attended to 7,670 incidents – 4,525 cardiac arrest cases and 3,145 minor fires – from 2018 to 2022.

According to its annual statistics released in February, SCDF sent out alerts for 1,558 minor fires in 2022 and 1,275 individuals responded to them. There were also 4,105 alerts sent out regarding suspected cardiac arrest cases and 2,214 individuals responded to help.