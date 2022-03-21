SAF exercise in Germany reaffirms 'warm defence relationship'

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is taking part in Exercise Panzer Strike in Germany, reaffirming the warm defence relationship between the two nations.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad visited the soldiers at the Oberlausitz Military Training Area (Omta) on Saturday.

The Omta is a quarter of the size of Singapore, which allows for larger and more complex training sessions to be conducted, he noted.

Mr Zaqy said: "Amid the present security landscape, it reminds us of the need of total defence for the SAF to maintain operational readiness.

"This is why the SAF continues to strengthen its operational capabilities through complex and rigorous exercises, both locally and overseas, to ensure that our soldiers are competent and capable of defending Singapore when called upon."

Now in its 12th year, Exercise Panzer Strike is conducted over two training windows in spring and autumn.

The spring phase involves more than 280 personnel from the 48th Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment and the Armour Training Institute, as well as 14 Leopard 2SG main battle tanks.

The soldiers had a live-firing exercise with their German Army counterparts from Panzergrenadierbataillon 122 and Panzerbataillon 104.

The SAF personnel are fully vaccinated and abide by strict measures to avoid Covid-19 spread, such as staggering activities to minimise overcrowding and mask wearing.

Mr Zaqy said: "I am heartened that the SAF continues to maintain a high standard of training safety for our troops as we resume overseas training, while also ensuring they are kept safe with stringent Covid-19 measures in place."

To show appreciation for Germany's support for the SAF's training since 2009, Mr Zaqy met German Parliamentary State Secretary for Defence Siemtje Moller in Berlin on Friday.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed "the warm and growing bilateral defence relationship".

Singapore and Germany interact regularly through high-level visits and dialogues, military exchanges, cross-attendance of professional courses and technological collaboration.

Mindef said: "These interactions have reinforced the professional ties between the two defence establishments, strengthened with the signing of the enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement in 2018."