Restaurant in Turf City to be charged with breaching Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - A restaurant located in Turf City will be charged on Wednesday (Sept 1) for breaching Covid-19 rules and allowing 65 people to gather at its premises for a company dinner in February.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said it has filed charges against Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant Holdings for hosting a dinner on its premises at 200 Turf Club Road.

The dinner was organised by Asia Piling Co on Feb 6, 2021.

SLA has also filed charges against Asia Piling Co for organising the gathering involving 65 persons "for a purpose that is substantially recreational or personal in character".

Both Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant Holdings Pte Ltd and Asia Piling Co Pte Ltd will be charged in court on Wednesday at 10am for contravening the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Under this law, first-time offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

The SLA is a statutory board under the Ministry of Law.

"The government takes a serious view of such violations," said the SLA spokesman.