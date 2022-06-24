Residents rush to help when they learn of toddlers in burning Marsiling flat

SINGAPORE - When he heard from a neighbour that a fire had broken out at his block in Marsiling Crescent, former firefighter Muhammad Firdaus Aziz's first instinct was to check if anyone needed help.

"I told my neighbour to take care of my children, and I ran from the sixth storey, where I live, all the way to the second storey, where the fire was," said Mr Firdaus, who has three children aged between three and six. His wife was at work when the fire occurred.

"I was shocked when I realised that it was my friend's flat that was on fire."

The security guard, 35, told The Straits Times on Friday (June 24) that when he got to the second floor, the corridor was filled with smoke and many residents were evacuating.

"That was when I heard crying from inside the burning flat. I know my friend has two sons. So I kicked the door and wanted to go in to rescue them," he said.

"I took a few steps into the house but the smoke was too thick. I couldn't see anything and I started having trouble breathing."

Determined to help the children, Mr Firdaus, who was a firefighter from 2009 to 2015, went back to his flat to take a face mask and a torchlight to see better in the smoke.

"Thankfully when I went back to the burning flat, the children were already rescued by police officers. So I quickly evacuated too," he said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it was alerted to the fire at Block 218 Marsiling Crescent on Wednesday at around 10.40pm.

SCDF said that when firefighters arrived, the fire was raging and thick black smoke was coming out from a second-storey unit.

Two police officers rescued the two toddlers, who were alone at home, before SCDF officers arrived. They were found conscious in the living room.