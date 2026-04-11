Residents gather to share conservation ideas for Siglap’s six-decade-old Block 1

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The authorities announced in 2024 that Block 1 in East Coast Road, built in 1963, would be retained and retrofitted into a fresh space for residents to use, rather than being torn down.

SINGAPORE – From playing with chickens and watching her mother sell bread at the void deck to gathering with neighbours to watch television together, Block 1 in Siglap holds many memories for Madam Dawn Tam.

When the Government reversed its decision to tear down the low-rise block as part of a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme project, she could not hold back her tears.

“I was just so happy to hear that it was going to be conserved. It holds all my childhood memories,” she said.

Madam Tam’s family was one of many that called Block 1 home for decades. It is one of four low-rise HDB blocks in East Coast Road built in 1963 to house displaced families after a major fire in 1962 destroyed more than 50 houses in Kampong Siglap.

On April 11, the 63-year-old joined 30 other Siglap residents at an engagement session held by the People’s Association (PA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) at Siglap South Community Centre to envision what the old HDB block could be in the future.

The authorities had announced in 2024 that Block 1 would be retained and retrofitted into a fresh space for residents to use. The other three blocks have progressively been torn down for development.

At the first of a string of resident engagements on April 11, Madam Tam shared her idea of turning a few of the units in the block into museum spaces to showcase personal stories and items , to paint a vivid picture of the community and the lives they lived in the past .

“This is something that is so close to all of our hearts, so to have records of our stories and voices is something very beautiful that we must pass on to the next generation,” she said.

“We can still keep the Kampong Siglap spirit going.”

SLA and PA said on April 11 that the ideas and themes for the refurbished building are still being explored, but there are plans to repurpose the space for active ageing and youth programmes and social enterprises.

Amid the retrofitting, key architectural features like the grille gates and mosaic tiles will be retained to preserve the shared memories and character of the building.

Minister for Law and East Coast GRC MP Edwin Tong said that Block 1 has long been a familiar landmark for many in Joo Chiat.

“Many residents remember the services that used to be here, from clinics to small shops, and the distinctive design of the blocks from early HDB days,” he said on April 11 in a joint statement by SLA and the Joo Chiat Constituency Office.

“We made a deliberate decision to retain Block 1, to preserve a part of Joo Chiat’s shared history, and to reimagine it as a community space that can serve residents for years to come.”

SLA, which is overseeing the project, said that addition and alteration works will be carried out in the six-decade-old block, such as the provision of a lift, new staircases and structural strengthening work.

Mr Tong said the ideas raised by residents and the community at engagement sessions will guide how Block 1 is developed into a space that will continue to serve the community.

An artist's impression (subject to change) of Block 1, which is set to be retrofitted and refurbished, with the work targeted for completion around 2029. PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

In a Facebook post, he said the Government is working towards completing the retrofitting of the block around 2029. He said more small group discussions will be organised over the coming weeks to hear about residents’ memories, ideas and hopes for the block.

Mr Tay Chen Peng, who has lived down the road from Block 1 for the past 15 years, said he was happy to hear that the Government had decided to retain the block instead of tearing it down.

“When I heard that they were going to cater the space to be more community-centric, I think that was something that is much needed. Keeping the kampung feeling resonated with me.”

The 35-year-old hopes for the new space to cater to older residents, suggesting guided exercise sessions to help them age in place and keep fit.