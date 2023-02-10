Reopening of Tanjong Pagar Railway Station after 2026 among Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to

SINGAPORE - The northern stretch of the Rail Corridor was opened to the public on Friday, offering access to more than 21km of continuous trails from Kranji MRT station in the north to Spooner Road in Kampong Bahru in the south.

The recreational green route sits on land previously used by the Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway line and will be 24km long when fully opened.

Here are five upcoming developments for the corridor.

1. Reopening of trail between Hillview Road and Chestnut Drive

While the section of the trail is currently under works, visitors will be able to take a temporary diverted route to continue their journey. The trail will be ready by end-2024.

2. Connections to surrounding parks and new nature corridor

A new entry point at the Holland Green Linear Park will be opened in the first quarter of 2023, which will improve access to the corridor for residents living in the surrounding estate.

By the second quarter of 2023, visitors will be able to access Rifle Range Nature Park via a new landscaped path under the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct.

The Rail Corridor will be connected to the upcoming Clementi Nature Corridor, which will comprise 18km of green trails. This will include a new nature trail that follows the Old Jurong Line, which will be completed by 2024, and a new Jurong Town Hall park connector which will connect the Rail Corridor to Jurong Lake Gardens.