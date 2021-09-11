Record number of students and graduates receive Sinda awards

SINGAPORE - Close to 750 students and university graduates received the Sinda Excellence Awards on Saturday (Sept 11), the largest cohort of recipients in the award's 30 year run.

The self-help group's annual awards are given to those who have done well in their academic studies, or sports and art endeavours.

The recipients on Saturday included pupils who received good results in the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), and university graduates with bachelor's degrees.

The awardees received between $150 and $500. Held annually since 1992, the awards have honoured more than 8,000 students over the years.

More students this year qualified for the awards across various categories. For instance, there were 123 PSLE recipients this year, the largest number in five years.

Speaking at the hybrid award ceremony on Saturday, Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah said that the Indian community's academic performance "is on a very positive, upward trend".

She cited the recently released Population Census which reported that 67.4 per cent of Singaporean Indians hold a diploma, degree, or other post-secondary qualifications, up from 59.3 per cent a decade ago.

Congratulating the award recipients on Saturday, Ms Indranee, who is also Sinda's president, said: "This achievement... is also testament to your dedication and resilience in what has been an incredibly challenging period over the past two years."

She added: "As a community, we must and will continue to build upon this positive growth, to ensure that everyone, especially the students who come from less-advantaged backgrounds, are strongly supported in their pursuits and ambitions."

The award ceremony at the Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn was also attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The awards' valedictorian this year is 26-year-old Yarlagadda Sai Surya, a three-time Sinda Excellence Award recipient, who first received the award for doing well in his GCE O-level exams.

He is now an entrepreneur who supports various sustainability projects here and in the region.

While busy studying economics and mechanical engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Mr Surya founded two start-ups - Young Sustainable Impact Southeast Asia (YSI SEA), and Interseed.

YSI SEA is a sustainability incubator that helps infant start-ups and young people here and in the region realise sustainability solutions - in areas including food security and renewable energy.



Sinda Excellence Awards are given to those who have done well in their academic studies, or sports and art endeavours. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Over the years, his incubator has helped to support 27 start-ups, including one in the Philippines that creates solar-powered lamps using plastic bottles for rural communities.

Growing up in South India, Mr Surya has experienced frequent water shortages and electricity disruptions, and that influenced him to enter the sustainability sector.

On the challenges behind developing his start-ups, the recent NUS graduate said: "There were definitely uncertainties involved in running regional programmes, or pitching to investors and companies for funding.

"But having a strong belief (in the causes) and an open mindset to learning were what led me to look at these challenges as opportunities to make a positive difference."