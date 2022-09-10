Queen Elizabeth's death a profound loss: President Halimah

Singapore and Britain share two centuries of history, and Queen Elizabeth II's death is a profound loss, President Halimah Yacob said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the President said: "Her Majesty was a symbol of unity, greatly loved and trusted by people from across the Commonwealth. She pledged her life to service and will be remembered for her grace, warmth and wit."

In a separate Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Queen Elizabeth II left a significant mark on Singapore's history and ties with Britain.

He said the Queen "was the heart and soul of the United Kingdom", and her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore.

In his post on Friday, PM Lee shared a photo of him shaking hands with the Queen during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018.

He said: "Her Majesty's reign saw one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the history of the United Kingdom. Throughout her life, she steadfastly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader."

The Prime Minister's Office said that as a mark of respect, state flags at all government buildings will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral, and Parliament will observe one minute of silence at the beginning of its sitting on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post: "As Britain's longest-reigning monarch and head of state, Her Majesty had dedicated her long life to serving her country and was widely admired for her grace, dignity and dedication."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Singapore had the honour of hosting the Queen on three state visits - in 1972, 1989 and 2006.

He added: "Her Majesty will always be remembered for her grace, steadfast dedication and lifetime of service over the past 70 years."

Former president Tony Tan Keng Yam recalled welcoming the Queen to Singapore in 1989 and representing the Republic on the first state visit to Britain by a Singapore president in 2014.

"The Queen was a most gracious host, and we hold her in great respect," he said. "She was a source of continuity in a changing and sometimes volatile world. The Queen's dedication in putting country above self is exemplary and will always remain an inspiration to all."

The British High Commission is opening a condolence book to the public from 9am to noon on Saturday, and from Monday to next Friday.

PM Lee signed the condolence book at Eden Hall in Nassim Road on Friday. It is the official residence of British High Commissioner Kara Owen.