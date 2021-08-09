Public Service Star (Bar)

MR ZULKEFLE ABDUL RAHMAN

Chairman, Kampong Chai Chee Community Club Malay Activity Executive Committee

It has been more than 20 years since Mr Zulkefle Abdul Rahman last lived in Kampong Chai Chee.

Even so, the 72-year-old returns to the neighbourhood nearly every day - sometimes to help with community work such as distributing Covid-19 test kits, at other times to catch up with old friends.

The retired operations controller got involved in community work in 1994, when Chai Chee was a new estate.

"At the time, all the residents were from different parts of Singapore. I was able to help get them together, to build very strong community bonds," said Mr Zulkefle, who has lived in Sengkang for the past two decades.

He speaks English, Malay and even a smattering of dialect, which helps him connect with Singaporeans of all backgrounds.

"Basically, I'm able to communicate with all races. When I speak to people in dialect, they tell me: 'Buay pai'," he said, using a Hokkien phrase meaning: "Not bad".

MR SARJIT SINGH SARMUKH SINGH

Member, Central Singapore CDC

As a boy, Mr Sarjit would accompany his grassroots leader father on walks through the neighbourhood, helping to take down issues that residents had. These experiences shaped his views on community service and drove home the important role mentors and role models can have in a young person's life.

The senior director in a professional services firm, who is in his early 50s, has previously taken leave from work to focus on fund-raising activities to help needy students pay for their education and mentors graduating students just embarking on their careers.

He and his wife have also set up an endowment fund for outstanding business students at the Nanyang Technological University.

Mr Sarjit, who is also vice-president of Sinda, said: "I truly enjoy mentoring and supporting everyone around me to achieve success in the way defined by them."

