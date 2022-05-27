Proposal to do away with police permit for fund raising

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has proposed to do away with the need for charities to apply for a police permit before they raise funds in public, such as through flag days, carnivals, concerts and any face-to-face soliciting for donations on the streets.

Instead, charities have to disclose details of their fund-raiser on the Charity Portal, the COC's website, at least one month before the fund-raiser starts.

These details include the purpose of the fund-raiser, its duration, mode of collection and the charity's contact details. If a third-party fund-raiser, such as companies that take a cut of the donations raised, is involved, the charity is required to make public more information.

Such information includes the third-party fund-raiser's name and the written agreement the charity made with the third-party fund-raiser containing details of the fund-raising appeal.

Charities also have to do their own due diligence to ensure these third-party fund-raisers are "bona fide organisations and credible and trusted to carry out public fund-raising appeals", said the COC, which has been seeking the public's feedback from May 5 to yesterday on a revised regulatory regime for public fund-raising appeals.

Besides the public consultation, the COC is also having dialogues with some charities.

The COC told The Straits Times: "With a maturing charity landscape, the proposed changes seek a better balance between making it easier for bona fide charities and fund-raisers to raise funds by streamlining processes, and the appropriate transparency and accountability safeguards to help members of the public make informed decisions on their donations."

The House to House and Street Collections Act was introduced in 1947 to regulate soliciting from the streets or going from house to house for donations.

Charities conducting such forms of public fund raising have to apply for a House to House and Street Collections licence from the police.

If the charity is a member of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), it has to apply for a fund-raising permit from the NCSS.

In 2018 and 2019, the police issued about 450 such licences a year and the NCSS issued about 400 fund-raising permits a year.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the issuance of such licences has been suspended since April 7, 2020, the COC said.