Navigating mobile apps with seniors and mentoring youth at risk: Firms find more ways to volunteer

Over six months in 2023, Mr Soh Chuin Kit spent up to two hours a week with senior citizens at the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkle Care Centre in Eunos. Helping seniors download and navigate health apps as part of the digital ambassador programme with Filos Community Services was a far cry from his more technical job as a senior executive at C&W Services.

Mr Soh was volunteering his time as part of his company's involvement in Project V, which was piloted in 2023 by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), National Council of Social Service (NCSS), and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY)’s SG Cares Office.

Mr Soh found his volunteering experience so fulfilling that he often visited the seniors on weekends as well. He continued to give his time and efforts beyond the pilot Project V period, participating in other community initiatives.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of those we helped made me feel incredibly fulfilled. Every moment spent volunteering felt worthwhile, knowing that our efforts brought happiness and comfort to others,” says the 30-year-old.

Mr Soh’s continued and regular volunteering efforts met one of Project V's main aims – to enable companies to volunteer regularly, sustainably and at scale.

EY was the project manager for Project V 2023, and it came on board as a skills-based partner, offering expertise in project management. The consulting firm remained actively involved from the outset and provided support by ensuring that participating organisations stayed on track.