Navigating mobile apps with seniors and mentoring youth at risk: Firms find more ways to volunteer

Over six months in 2023, Mr Soh Chuin Kit spent up to two hours a week with senior citizens at the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkle Care Centre in Eunos. Helping seniors download and navigate health apps as part of the digital ambassador programme with Filos Community Services was a far cry from his more technical job as a senior executive at C&W Services.
Mr Soh was volunteering his time as part of his company's involvement in Project V, which was piloted in 2023 by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), National Council of Social Service (NCSS), and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY)’s SG Cares Office.
Mr Soh found his volunteering experience so fulfilling that he often visited the seniors on weekends as well. He continued to give his time and efforts beyond the pilot Project V period, participating in other community initiatives.
“Seeing the joy on the faces of those we helped made me feel incredibly fulfilled. Every moment spent volunteering felt worthwhile, knowing that our efforts brought happiness and comfort to others,” says the 30-year-old.
Mr Soh’s continued and regular volunteering efforts met one of Project V's main aims – to enable companies to volunteer regularly, sustainably and at scale.
EY was the project manager for Project V 2023, and it came on board as a skills-based partner, offering expertise in project management. The consulting firm remained actively involved from the outset and provided support by ensuring that participating organisations stayed on track.
C&W Services' programme structure for Project V made it convenient for Mr Soh to volunteer regularly, even with his busy work schedule. “For volunteering activities that take place during work hours, I’m fortunate to have the full support of my managers. They’ve been incredibly understanding, allowing me to participate as long as my professional responsibilities are still fulfilled,” he shares.
C&W Services managing director, Ms Natalie Craig, says Project V's innovative “volun-teaming” model allowed the facilities management firm to take a more collaborative approach to volunteering.
“The pilot was particularly supportive due to its regular check-ins and feedback sessions guided by EY, NVPC and NCSS, as it has provided us with advice and expertise to refine our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives continuously,” says Ms Craig.
Volunteering in teams for a minimum of two-hour sessions each month has allowed more than 280 C&W Services employees to contribute 136 hours as part of Project V over six months last year. Apart from spending time as digital ambassadors helping seniors navigate apps such as HealthHub, the company’s employees also volunteered as activity facilitators for the seniors at PCF Sparkle Care Centres.
The C&W Services employees are part of more than 1,900 volunteers from 11 corporate organisations and three public service agencies that signed up for Project V last year.
Volunteering is heart work
According to the NVPC, NCSS and the SG Cares Office, the volunteers under Project V put in more than 6,100 hours that benefitted 17 social service agencies (SSAs) and Volunteer Centres (VC).
Another corporate organisation that actively contributed to those hours was UOB.
Mr Leonard Tan, head of Group CSR for UOB, shares that they have organised different volunteering initiatives for its employees through the years, and the learnings from Project V will help to strengthen the effort and deepen the impact of volunteerism in UOB.
“We worked closely with NVPC to identify SSA partners in Project V who align with UOB’s CSR focus areas,” says Mr Tan. In Project V, UOB partnered with FaithActs, an SSA that works with children with learning difficulties, youth at risk and low-income families.
From Aug to Oct 2023, 85 UOB employees worked in teams to guide primary school students with their homework on a twice-weekly basis for 1.5 hours. In addition, during the year-end school holidays, 101 employees were engaged to organise activities such as visiting a carnival and organising a birthday party for November babies. Through Project V, UOB employees have contributed to more than 400 volunteering hours.
Ms Candice Chua, a UOB branch manager who contributed a total of 31.5 volunteering hours in 2023, emphasised the value of taking time off to volunteer.
“If you put your heart into what you want to do and are willing to work ‘heart’, the people you interact with will receive your goodwill,” says Ms Chua of her volunteering experience.
Meanwhile, Ms Nilam Ahmad, a senior officer from UOB’s Group Retail and Personal Financial Services Risk division, put in 30.5 hours of volunteering in 2023.
As a cancer survivor who received support from “many counsellors and volunteers” during her recovery journey, Ms Nilam says her company's involvement in Project V has allowed her to give back.
The mother of four was assigned to guide three lower primary students with their homework. “Interacting with them and listening to their stories was fulfilling. I'm glad I could foster a sense of belonging and connection with them,” she says.
Company support is crucial
What worked for these companies under Project V was the right matching to SSAs, and the support from NCSS and NVPC.
Project V’s “volun-teaming” model, where corporates and community partners collaborate through establishing dedicated volunteer managers, volunteer management process and communication channels, also facilitated a seamless approach for employees to sign up as volunteers.
Volunteering can be unfamiliar for individuals who are new to it. Thus, it is important for companies to provide some guidance and encouragement to support them in this journey. For instance, C&W Services has a Coming Forward Perks programme that rewards employee participation with points that can be exchanged for shopping vouchers. Meanwhile, UOB gives its employees three days of volunteer leave every year.
For companies that are just starting on their volunteering journey, Mr Tan from UOB says it is never too late: “Companies can consider starting small and scale up with learnings and support from community partners and government agencies.”
C&W Services advises organisations to approach volunteerism as an integral part of their business ethos. “Engage your leaders to both support and participate in the initiatives. It is also crucial to involve your employees from the outset, ensure alignment with your core values, and commit to the journey with authenticity and dedication,” says Ms Craig.
Sign up for the next edition of Project V, which kicks off in May, and do your part in building a more caring, inclusive and compassionate Singapore.