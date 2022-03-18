Probe into altercation between couple, safe distancing ambassadors

An altercation that allegedly occurred when three safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) took photos of a family is now the subject of a police investigation.

Both sides have filed reports of their version of the events of March 8, The Straits Times has learnt.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, a woman alleged that she and her husband had approached the SDAs after one of them took photos of their two daughters, aged eight and 10, at a playground near Block 539 Woodlands Avenue 1.

The woman, who is nine months pregnant, said a confrontation ensued and she and her husband were pushed.

The Housing Board confirmed that there was an altercation involving its SDAs who were working in Woodlands.

HDB said that its SDAs carry identification passes when they are on duty.

"On March 8, three of our SDAs were on patrol and (were) taking some pictures for routine reporting purposes, when they encountered two members of the public," the HDB said in a Facebook post yesterday.

It added that it is unable to comment further as the police are investigating the case, and it has urged the public to refrain from speculating on the incident.

Ms Maisurah Mohd Sanip, 34, had posted her account of the incident which she said occurred after her husband, who is a lifeguard, approached three SDAs to ask them about the photo taking.

The housewife, who also has a 12-year-old son, was not at the playground at the time.

During the exchange, she said, one of the SDAs allegedly shoved her 34-year-old husband. All three SDAs then left the scene, she added.

"My husband quickly came home and told me what happened. He then left to get his bicycle to follow them while I followed them on foot," she told The Straits Times.