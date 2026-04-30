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President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with beneficiaries during a visit to Reach Family Service Centre in Sin Ming on April 30.

SINGAPORE – More than 60 new programmes spanning areas like mental health and early intervention will be supported by the President’s Challenge in 2026.

With 62 new programmes receiving support in 2026 , the President’s Challenge will now be funding a total of 121 programmes. This is more than double from the 59 programmes supported in 2025.

The annual charity event, which was refreshed in 2025, aims to help programmes scale through multi-year funding, instead of the one-off support in previous iterations. This is so the programmes can build and achieve more lasting social impact.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Reach Family Service Centre in Sin Ming on April 30, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said it is too early to predict the success of these initiatives.

“We know from experience both in Singapore and many places abroad that success in social upliftment is never assured, and what we gain today may not last into the future,” he said.

It takes patience, some experimentation with approaches, and continuous empathy, mentorship and belief in potential to achieve sustained upliftment among those who start with social or family disadvantages, Mr Tharman added.

“All the more, therefore, that we put full effort into this mission,” he said.

“It is worth every effort. The difference between success and failure matters greatly – whether those who start with disadvantage are able to develop confidence and belief in themselves, and are able to contribute to others too and live with dignity. It matters not only for them but for the whole tone of our society.”

Reach Community Services’ Project GEMinate is one of the 62 new programmes that will be supported by the President’s Challenge in 2026. It works with children aged six to 12, and exposes them to sports and play therapy to help them develop confidence, resilience and social skills.

During his visit to Reach’s Family Service Centre in Sin Ming on April 30, Mr Tharman tried out play therapy tools used by children in the programme, and he played basketball as part of the sports programme.

Mr Tharman said that behind every such programme are committed professionals like social workers, youth workers and therapists who design and deliver these interventions.

“Their work is often unseen, but it is foundational,” he said.

He noted that when the President’s Challenge supports programmes like GEMinate, it is also backing the people who make sustained impact and the upliftment of the disadvantaged possible.

The President’s Challenge expanded the range of programmes it supports in 2025 after the refresh, and is currently working with the National Arts Council (NAC) to support emerging talents through the NAC Arts Scholarship. In 2025, 44 scholarships were awarded.

The charity is also supporting sports talents through a partnership with Sport Singapore to support the spexEducation Undergraduate Scholarship. The inaugural cohort in 2025 saw 12 athletes awarded the scholarship.

Mr Tharman said the President’s Challenge is expanding opportunities for more children and youth to play and compete, and is also expanding pathways for those with disabilities through the Enabling Sports Fund.

In 2025, the Enabling Sports Fund supported 21 initiatives in disability sports, benefiting more than 8,000 persons with disabilities across 20 sports.

Mr Tharman said the President’s Challenge will continue to award fellowships in 2026 and the coming years after the inaugural batch in 2026. The fellowships aim to invest in and shape more role models who can catalyse new efforts, mentor others and work towards social change.

Applications for the next cohort of fellows will open from May 4 to June 12.