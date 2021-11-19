President's Challenge on track to raise over $13m

Despite restrictions on fund-raising and volunteering activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the President's Challenge 2021 is on track to raise more than $13 million to support 93 agencies, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Empowering for Life Fund (ELF), set up in 2018 by the President's Challenge, aimed to raise $10 million by the end of next year, but has also already exceeded its target.

The amount received by the fund, which supports sustained employment, was matched by the Government, bringing the total raised to more than $21 million.

Since 2018, more than $10 million from ELF has been used to fund 21 programmes. The beneficiaries include groups that were underserved in the past, such as people with disabilities, those with mental health conditions, and women.

"Many of the programmes were also effective in helping service users make sustained changes to their circumstances. For example, of those who received employment training, about three-quarters managed to gain employment subsequently, with half staying employed beyond six months," said President Halimah.

The ELF will be extended beyond its initial five-year tranche, and the President's Challenge will continue to focus on the empowerment of groups in need, she added.

She was speaking at the President's Challenge 2021 appreciation event held at the Istana, organised to thank 77 donors, partners and volunteers for their contributions. They include Keppel Club, Stephen Riady Foundation and the People's Association.

ELF also produced intangible outcomes, said the President.

Some programmes explored innovative approaches, she said, citing how some people with disabilities who could not hold jobs were equipped with skills in design work and matched with freelance opportunities under the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore) Bridge-Pro Framework.

In addition, seven small social service agencies have started to provide employment support despite having no prior experience in this area, said President Halimah.

One ELF beneficiary is Mr Raymee Ahmad, 45, a former resident of Pertapis Halfway House who participated in the Drive For Change programme.

The programme, run by the halfway house, equips former drug offenders with driving skills so they can find jobs in the logistics sector.

After multiple incarcerations due to drug addiction, Mr Raymee was determined to recover. He was picked for the programme and obtained his Class 3 driving licence in about a month. He went on to get Class 4 and forklift driving licences.

"I can't describe how happy I was when I got my Class 4 driving licence. My income increased significantly and now I have no problem supporting my family," said Mr Raymee, who now works as a lorry driver and holds a supervisory role in his company.

President Halimah said the prolonged impact of the pandemic on the economy will make equipping service users with skills and securing employment remain challenging. "It is imperative that we continue to work closely together, to be the pillar of support for those in need, so that they can become self-sufficient and remain resilient to overcome the challenges ahead."