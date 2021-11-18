President's Challenge 2021 on track to raise more than $13 million for communities in need

SINGAPORE - Despite restrictions to fund-raising and volunteering activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the President's Challenge 2021 is on track to raise more than $13 million to support 93 agencies, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Nov 18).

The Empowering for Life Fund (ELF), set up in 2018 by the President's Challenge, had aimed to raise $10 million by the end of 2022 but has already exceeded its target.

The fund, which supports sustained employment, was matched with an equal amount from the Government, bringing the total amount raised to more than $21 million.

Since 2018, over $10 million from ELF has been used to fund 21 programmes.

Their beneficiaries include groups that were underserved in the past, such as people with disabilities, those with mental health conditions and women.

"Many of the programmes were also effective in helping service users make sustained changes to their circumstances. For example, of those who received employment training, about three-quarters managed to gain employment subsequently, with half staying employed beyond six months," said President Halimah.

She was speaking at the President's Challenge 2021 appreciation event held at the Istana, organised to thank 77 donors, partners and volunteers for their contributions.

They include Keppel Club, Sheng Siong Group, Stephen Riady Foundation, NTUC FairPrice Foundation and the People's Association.

ELF also produced intangible outcomes, said the President.

People with disabilities were equipped with design work skills and matched to freelance opportunities under the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore) Bridge-Pro Framework.

In addition, seven small social service agencies have started to provide employment support despite having no prior experience, said President Halimah.





President Halimah (centre) with representatives from donor organisations at the President's Challenge appreciation event at the Istana on Nov 18, 2021. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



One ELF beneficiary is Mr Raymee Ahmad, 45, a former resident of Pertapis Halfway House who participated in the Drive For Change programme.

The programme equips former drug offenders with driving skills so that they can find employment in the logistics industry.

After multiple incarcerations due to his drug addiction, Mr Raymee was determined to recover.

He was selected to join the programme, and obtained his Class 3 driving licence in about a month. He went on to get his Class 4 and forklift driving licences.

"I can't describe how happy I was when I got my Class 4 driving licence. My income increased significantly and now I have no problem supporting my family... The staff at Pertapis Halfway House gave me a lot of support as well," said Mr Raymee, who now works as a lorry driver and holds a supervisory role in his company.

President Halimah said that the prolonged impact of the pandemic on the economy will make equipping service users with skills and securing employment remain challenging.

"It is imperative that we continue to work closely together, to be the pillar of support for those in need, so that they can become self-sufficient and remain resilient to overcome the challenges ahead," she said.