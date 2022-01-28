President lauds MOH Covid-19 service staff at Istana event

After nearly three decades of service as an air traffic controller with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), Ms Josephine Nahammal Vedamuthu was ready to retire in 2020.

But when the 54-year-old saw an e-mail for a job at the Ministry of Health to assist in the Covid-19 pandemic, she put her plans on hold.

"I have handled operations in RSAF, so I thought my experiences are relevant and I can definitely contribute to Singapore's effort (against the Covid-19 pandemic)," Ms Josephine said.

She now leads a team ensuring patients are at the right care facilities and getting the medical treatment that is appropriate for them.

Ms Josephine was one of the 25 Covid-19 service staff from the MOH's Crisis Strategy and Operations Group who attended the #ServingSG appreciation event at the Istana yesterday.

Some of the other staff who were present were from the vaccination operations task group and testing operations task group.

Thanking them for their service, President Halimah Yacob noted that Singapore has just crossed the two-year mark of the pandemic.

"Your contributions position Singapore and Singaporeans to better face the challenges that lie ahead," she said.

Madam Halimah said the event could not accommodate more people because of safe distancing measures, but that workers aiding Singapore's Covid-19 fight deserved more appreciation.

"It's not easy. It's extremely difficult because you have to do work which I think a lot of people would rather not do because they're concerned with their own safety, their health, their family, but you are doing your very best," she said.

"I hope on a daily basis, people will remember that and will continue to show their support and appreciate the work that you do."