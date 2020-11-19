President kicks off online fund-raising for Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift

President Halimah Yacob made the first donation of $40 to The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) charity drive by scanning a QR code using a bank app yesterday.

With her at the opening ceremony at BB Campus in Ganges Avenue are Prudential Singapore's chief executive Dennis Tan (left) and FairPrice Group's CEO Seah Kian Peng.

Madam Halimah, who was the guest of honour at the event, noted how local charities and non-profit organisations have adapted their programmes and fund-raising efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, BBSG - a national community service project organised annually by The Boys' Brigade, with support from the National Council of Social Service and the Ministry of Social and Family Development - will not be accepting food items or organising gift collection points.

It is appealing for cash donations via online platforms instead. BBSG 2020 will also be distributing FairPrice vouchers to its beneficiaries.

The public can still order food hampers, via FairPrice Online, which will be delivered to 24,318 beneficiaries from social service agencies.

The public can also donate online via BB PayNow (found displayed in 145 FairPrice stores across the island) and Giving.sg (https://www.giving.sg/the-boys-brigade-in-singapore).

They can also use AXS stations to donate from Dec 1.