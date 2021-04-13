President Halimah's message to Muslims on the eve of Ramadan

The fasting month of Ramadan, which starts today, will not be as festive and bustling as it was before last year, due to the pandemic, said President Halimah Yacob in a Facebook post yesterday.

"We have to be cognisant that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, and even rages on in other countries," she wrote.

"If all of us stay committed and do our part in fighting the virus, hopefully we can resume even more activities next Ramadan."

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan from today to May 12, with Hari Raya Puasa celebrations on May 13.

Madam Halimah added: "The act of abstaining from food and drinks from dawn to dusk is not merely an act of worship; it is also a way to become more compassionate to those in need, show humility, learn patience and break bad habits."

Reiterating the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (Muis) clarification that vaccinations and nasal swab tests will not invalidate fasting during Ramadan, she said: "I strongly encourage all Muslims to register themselves to get vaccinated when their opportunity comes around."

She also noted that Muslims can engage in some activities over the holy month, such as Ramadan congregational prayers, with safe management measures in place. Prayer slots at the mosques must be booked online.

Other activities such as mosque programmes and the paying of zakat fitrah, an obligatory contribution by all Muslims during Ramadan, can be done online.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was glad Singapore's Covid-19 situation has improved, so Muslims can perform their congregational terawih prayers at mosques and break fast with close friends and family, while observing the necessary safe management measures.

He wished all Muslims a peaceful and happy Ramadan.

Yesterday evening, Muis announced zakat fitrah rates for Ramadan - a normal rate of $5.10 per person, and a higher rate of $7.50.

The zakat fitrah rate is determined by the Muis Zakat and Fitrah Committee, based on the cost of 5 pounds (2.3kg) of rice, the staple food in Singapore.

Zakat fitrah must be paid during the month of Ramadan, but no later than the morning of Aidilfitri.

However, Muslims are encouraged to pay early ahead of celebrations, and digitally. The zakat portal at www.zakat.sg was recently enhanced, with new features including PayNow, debit card and eNets payment methods, and past transaction tracking.

Zakat payments can also be made by cheque to Muis, using AXS stations islandwide, or by cash or Nets at Muis and selected mosques by appointment.