President Halimah welcomes group from Minds to Istana for CNY event

SINGAPORE - With furrowed brows and a black marker in hand, Mr Ng Thiam Hock, 19, neatly wrote his Chinese name on the mandarin orange carrier bag in front him before showing it to President Halimah Yacob.

It was the first visit to Istana for the teenager, who has an intellectual disability and cerebral palsy, which affects his ability to move.

"I like this place - it's a very nice place. I would like to come here again next time," he said.

Mr Ng was among the eight beneficiaries and six caregivers from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) who visited the Istana on Thursday (Feb 10).

Aged 19 to 41, the beneficiaries have conditions such as intellectual disabilities, autism and physical conditions such as cerebral palsy. They are part of Minds' Me Too! Club, which aims to provide intellectual disabled people with opportunities to socialise and build relationships.

The event was co-organised by the President's Office and Youth Corps Singapore, which also organised Istana gardens tours for nursing home residents before the pandemic.

On Thursday, the President chatted with the guests, who also worked on decorating mandarin orange carrier bags with stickers and coloured markers.

Madam Halimah wrapped up their hour together with photos and high fives, before giving out red packets in line with Chinese New Year tradition.

Mr Muhammad Fahmi Adam, 21, who has an intellectual disability, epilepsy and scoliosis and uses a wheelchair, has been attending Me Too! Club activities for close to three years.

His mother, Madam Faridah Tamby, 57, said it is important for him to interact with people, but he was not eligible to enrol in schools or daycare facilities for persons with special needs.

"As a caregiver, I'm very grateful for such activities because my son can socialise."