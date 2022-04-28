President Halimah lauds 4PM's efforts to empower youth, uplift community

Non-profit organisation 4PM turns 74 this year, but has one of the youngest management committees among Malay/Muslim organisations. Making this observation during her visit to the group in Bedok Reservoir Road on Tuesday, President Halimah Yacob said such leadership renewal is important and has enabled 4PM to empower young people and mobilise them as volunteers for its activities.

"We must continue to grow opportunities for youth to develop a culture of giving back to society," she told reporters.

4PM is the abbreviation for Persatuan Persuratan Pemuda Pemudi Melayu, or Malay Youth Literary Association, which was set up in 1948.

"4PM began with the core mission of maximising the potential of youth for the benefit of the community," Madam Halimah said in a Facebook post after the visit.

"From its humble beginnings as a small group of passionate individuals offering tuition to children and cultural activities for youth in kampungs, 4PM today has transformed into an organisation that focuses on uplifting the community through education and social outreach."

During the visit, she was briefed by 4PM president Nassar Mohamad Zain, 39, on its programmes, before she joined its leaders in breaking fast.

Two 4PM programmes, Ramadan on Wheels and Frenz Mentoring, are supported by the President's Challenge, which aims to rally Singaporeans to build a caring and more cohesive society.

Ramadan on Wheels reaches out to seniors and families in need and apart from providing them with monthly food rations, grocery vouchers and home improvement help, it conducts skills training workshops on topics like digital literacy for seniors.

Frenz Mentoring helps students in the Institute of Technical Education and provides them with resources and opportunities to motivate them.

Every year, about 40 volunteers provide around 200 at-risk youth with mentoring and socio-emotional support, and around 80 per cent of the students remain in school.

Madam Halimah said she hopes 4PM will be able to expand and strengthen the mentorship programme in future by ensuring that students pick out courses that are a good fit for them. This would help them sustain their interest while they are in school and prevent them from dropping out.

She also noted that 4PM organises an annual Malay debate competition and said this helps generate interest in the language among the youth, and might lead to participants contributing to the community.

"I hope 4PM will continue to contribute meaningfully to the community," she added.

Fatimah Mujibah