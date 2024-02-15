Power, water disruptions, drone attacks to be staged across S’pore as part of Total Defence Exercise

SINGAPORE – For the first time, an islandwide Total Defence Exercise, Exercise SG Ready, was launched on Feb 15 to commemorate 40 years of Total Defence Day.
The exercise, which will run till Feb 29, involves over 500 educational, community, commercial and government organisations, which will take part in exercises that simulate attacks on Singapore carried out by an anonymous aggressor using various means.
These include disruptions to power, water and food supplies, disinformation campaigns, phishing and drone attacks.
Exercise SG Ready was launched at the Total Defence Day 2024 Commemoration Event at South Bridge Tower in Beach Road by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.
DPM Wong said in a video message that Total Defence has kept Singapore safe and guided its people through many challenges, including terrorism, financial crises and a pandemic.
“We overcame these challenges and emerged stronger, because we worked together, stayed united, and each one of us played our part. That is the essence of Total Defence,” he said.
DPM Wong added that Total Defence remains crucial in Singapore’s next phase of nation-building as our external environment becomes more complex and volatile.
Noting that existing security threats like terrorism show no signs of abating, he said: “We also have to contend with new threats, such as more sophisticated cyber attacks and hostile information campaigns, as well as the growing impact of climate change.”
DPM Wong said the aim of Exercise SG Ready is to increase Singapore’s readiness and resilience to crises and threats.
He urged everyone to use this opportunity to learn about the threats, reflect on whether we are ready to deal with them, and practise what to do when they happen.
Total Defence is commemorated on Feb 15, when British forces in Singapore surrendered to the Japanese in 1942 during World War II at 6.20pm. The Japanese occupied the country till Sept 12, 1945.
Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, who was the guest of honour at the launch of Exercise SG Ready, said in his speech that when troubles around Singapore or globally increase, the more relevant Total Defence becomes.
He cited the war in Europe, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and possible war in Asia if the United States and China come to blows.
Dr Ng said that in Europe, some countries lamented they had forgotten that self-defence cannot be summoned up when they need it most.
He said: “This is, of course, after Russia invaded Ukraine. They were of the mindset that it would reap peace dividends after the Cold War, and some of these countries even stopped their national service.
“When Russia invaded Ukraine, they regretted it.”
He said these countries wanted to reinstate national service but found they could not, even with the potential aggressor at their doorstep.
These examples teach Singapore to be thankful that previous and present generations have kept up Total Defence till this day, he added.
“In times of crises, we will need all six pillars of Total Defence – Military, Civil, Economic, Social, Psychological and Digital – to stay strong and secure as a nation.”
Dr Ng said Total Defence needs to be a collective and continuous effort by all Singaporeans in good times and in bad.
He added: “If we can do that, then Singapore can remain independent, strong and secure. What happened on 15 February 1942, when our country capitulated, will not happen again.”
The public can find out more about the timings and locations involved in the exercises via the SGReadyGoWhere website (https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/sgready/).
They can key in a postal code, street or building name to get information on the duration, type and location of simulated disruptions.