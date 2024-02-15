Power, water disruptions, drone attacks to be staged across S’pore as part of Total Defence Exercise

SINGAPORE – For the first time, an islandwide Total Defence Exercise, Exercise SG Ready, was launched on Feb 15 to commemorate 40 years of Total Defence Day.

The exercise, which will run till Feb 29, involves over 500 educational, community, commercial and government organisations, which will take part in exercises that simulate attacks on Singapore carried out by an anonymous aggressor using various means.

These include disruptions to power, water and food supplies, disinformation campaigns, phishing and drone attacks.

Exercise SG Ready was launched at the Total Defence Day 2024 Commemoration Event at South Bridge Tower in Beach Road by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

DPM Wong said in a video message that Total Defence has kept Singapore safe and guided its people through many challenges, including terrorism, financial crises and a pandemic.

“We overcame these challenges and emerged stronger, because we worked together, stayed united, and each one of us played our part. That is the essence of Total Defence,” he said.

DPM Wong added that Total Defence remains crucial in Singapore’s next phase of nation-building as our external environment becomes more complex and volatile.

Noting that existing security threats like terrorism show no signs of abating, he said: “We also have to contend with new threats, such as more sophisticated cyber attacks and hostile information campaigns, as well as the growing impact of climate change.”