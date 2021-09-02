Police investigating 27-year-old woman for racially offensive tweets

A police report was made on Sunday, Aug 29.
SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a 27-year-old Singaporean woman for promoting enmity between different racial groups.

The Twitter user "Matilda Lee" had allegedly posted content against the Malay community, the police said in a statement on Thursday (Sept 2).

A police report was made on Sunday and the police established the identity of the Malay woman on the same day.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of race carries a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or both.

