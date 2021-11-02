Pipe leak leads to water shooting up 5 storeys in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A water pipe leak at a Housing Board block in Yishun on Monday (Nov 1) sent water shooting up about five storeys.

National water agency PUB said it received a report about the pipe leak at Block 263, Yishun Street 22, at around 6.30am on Monday.

It sent its service crew to carry out repair works - which were done till late afternoon after a second leak was detected.

A Yishun resident, Mr Richard Lim, 49, was walking to the carpark around 1pm on Monday when he noticed water shooting up from a grass patch.

"A PUB worker drove a lorry on top of the leak to try to block the water from spraying up so high - it was about five or six storeys high," said Mr Lim, who is self-employed.

"I was surprised to see that the water pressure was very strong. I usually park my car at that carpark to go to the nearby market. Luckily my car was not affected."

Two households' water supply was affected due to the connection pipe being shut down for repairs, but members of only one household were at home during the time of the incident, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The affected resident, Mr Zhuo Shu Ye, 79, told Wanbao that he tried to turn on his tap at 6.30am but water was cut off.

The 79-year-old part-time cleaner, who lives on the third floor, received a notice and four water bags from PUB.

"At noon, PUB staff asked me to turn on the faucet to make sure water was flowing smoothly. I didn't expect that water would be cut off again at around 1.30pm," he said.

"I looked out the kitchen window and saw that water was spraying up - it was very high and the water pressure was strong. I immediately closed the window to prevent water from coming into my home."

PUB said that its crew detected a second leak on the same connection pipe after it initially completed repair works around noon.

"We quickly isolated the leaks and all repair works were completed by 4.40pm on the same day," it said.