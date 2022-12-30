Piano-playing food delivery rider on TikTok is self-taught

SINGAPORE - Mr Adam Syah, whose renditions of pop tunes on a community piano posted on TikTok have caught the public’s attention, is a self-taught player who has never owned the musical instrument.

The 21-year-old student and part-time GrabFood delivery rider said he started playing around with the piano when he was in secondary school as there was one in the foyer that was made available to students.

He said in an interview with The Straits Times: “Since the piano was not really used by anyone else, I had a chance to play almost every day during recess so I could practise whichever song I was trying to learn at the time.

“I would watch YouTube to learn the basic chords in a song and then figure the melody out by myself.”

He said he had not touched a piano in at least a year prior to his session at the community piano at Block 107 Yishun Ring Road that he came across when he was out delivering food.

“I went to send the food to the customer first, as I did not want it to get cold, and then on my way down decided to just stop and try playing a song,” said Mr Adam, who is pursuing a diploma in fine arts at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

His first TikTok video at the community piano posted on Dec 24 – of the tune Rather Be by British electronic group Clean Bandit – has chalked up over 160,000 views and more than 22,000 likes while a subsequent video, in which he played the melody from Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape Of You, has garnered nearly 80,000 views and over 7,000 likes.