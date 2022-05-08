Physical birth, death certificates no longer issued from May 29

SINGAPORE - Physical birth and death certificates will no longer be issued from May 29, in a move to make the registration processes easier, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Sunday (May 8).

Digital certificates will be issued instead and in-person birth and death registrations will no longer be done.

From May 29, parents can register the birth of their newborns via the LifeSG app or website, and receive an instant notification to download the digital certificate.

They will be given up to 90 days to download the document, which can be stored and saved on their devices.

Currently, parents can register their child's birth at the hospital where the baby is born or ICA's Registry of Births and Deaths.

There is currently also the option to register their child's birth online, but parents still need to collect the physical certificate at the hospital or ICA Building.

Since the launch of the LifeSG app in June 2018, ICA said 80 per cent of all eligible births in Singapore have been registered digitally.

Following full digitalisation of the process on May 29, parents will still be given 42 days to register their child's birth and will still need to pay $18 to receive the digital certificate.

It is mandatory for all births, deaths and stillbirths here to be reported to the authorities.

ICA is also streamlining the death registration process to ease the administrative burden of post-death matters on the next of kin.

Currently, a medical practitioner will issue a certificate of the cause of death (CCOD) to the next of kin, who will then have to register the death at public hospitals, neighbourhood police posts or the ICA Building by producing the CCOD and the deceased's identity documents.

A physical death certificate will then be issued.

The process will be simplified from May 29.