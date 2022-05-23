Petite nun, 67, stands tall as Singapore's first taekwondo world champion

SINGAPORE - As a teenager, Catholic nun Linda Sim picked up taekwondo for self defence.

"I have always been petite and small-framed. If I can run and kick, I don't have to carry a weapon to defend myself," said 67-year-old Sister Linda, as she is known, who is about 1.5m tall and weighs less than 50kg.

"I'm the weapon."

She continued to practise and hone her skills, even after she joined the religious order of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood (FMDM) 43 years ago.

Asked if she sees a contradiction between the martial art and her religious life, the fifth-dan black belt holder said: "Poomsae (a sequence of movements in taekwondo) is an art form and to me, it is like a dance. It is not violent and the (world authority) World Taekwondo's motto is 'peace is more precious than triumph'.

"And St Francis said the prayer 'Make me a channel of your peace'. Taekwondo enables me to reach out to people in a non-church language," added Sister Linda, who describes Jesus as her first love and taekwondo as her life-long passion.

And while her mission work has taken her to places such as Zimbabwe, it was taekwondo that took her to the top of the world in April this year.

She became the first Singaporean to win a gold medal in the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, a world-level competition, in South Korea, according to Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) acting president David Koh.

In Poomsae, the athlete performs a sequence of moves to fight an imaginary opponent.

Sister Linda beat six other athletes to take the gold in the over 65 years of age category for women.

"I felt on top of the world as I have reached a major milestone in my taekwondo journey. I felt great as this is the first time Singapore has won a gold medal and I also felt a great sense of gratitude to God," she said.

STF's Mr Koh added: "The Singapore Taekwondo Federation is very proud of her. She is also a shining example to our young-at-heart Singaporeans that sports is for everyone."

The older of two children of a civil servant father and accounts clerk mother, Sister Linda's childhood dream was to be a soldier or a police officer, until she found out that women performed mostly clerical or desk-bound roles in the army then.

Thus, she worked as a secretary for four years after she graduated with an O-level certificate.