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About 1,000kg of meat was distributed to 500 lower-income families under Pertapis’ care during Hari Raya Haji on May 27 at its third live korban event at the Pertapis Halfway House in Geylang.

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Rahayu Mahzam was the guest of honour as about 200 families turned up at the transitional residential facility to collect the korban meat in person. The rest of the families had the meat delivered to them.

Beneficiaries collecting korban meat at the Pertapis Halfway House on May 27. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Korban is the Muslim ritual of sacrificing livestock as an act of worship and is observed during Hari Raya Haji. The meat from the livestock is distributed to the donor’s family, relatives and friends, as well as the less privileged in the community, as an act of charity and gratitude.

In 2026, donors paid $597 each for one of 150 sheep, up from 120 sheep the previous year , and were given the chance to witness the live korban ritual.

Donors awaiting their turn to witness the live korban. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Housewife Rokiah Ahmad, 50, who was at the ritual with her two daughters, treasured her first live korban experience as she had previously only seen the ritual on TV or YouTube. “I feel happy to have done something good for the poor and for the life thereafter.”

Her daughter, dental assistant Nur Syafiqah Nabilla Ismail, 29, who has donated overseas for the past few years, chose to donate in Singapore in 2026 for the live experience.

Staff and volunteers taking a lunch break during the event, which involved 268 participants. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The event also drew volunteers like Firman Shah, a 17-year-old student. While he used to help with weighing, packing and distributing korban meat, his main duty this year was handling the sheep. Firman was at the event with five members of his extended family.

Volunteers Firman Shah (left) and Hendra Syahmi preparing the sheep for the live korban at the Pertapis Halfway House on May 27. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

“I didn’t want to stay at home and do nothing. I wanted to go out and experience stuff and spend time with my family,” he said.