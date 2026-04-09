T-shirt with inclusive features could help people with disability, neurodivergence

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Ms Judy Wee, the executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Singapore, likes the OneTee's features such as its side zippers which allows the shirt length to be adjusted for wheelchair users.

SINGAPORE - Putting on a shirt may be an everyday act most people do not think about, but it may pose real challenges for people with disabilities (PWDs).

Some people with restricted limb movements get bruises when fitting their arms through narrow armholes, while those with head mobility issues feel pain when donning shirts with tight collars.

A new T-shirt, the OneTee, tries to address this with inclusive design features.

It has magnetic collar snaps that make the collar’s width adjustable, larger armholes with airy fabric, and side zippers to adjust the shirt’s length and prevent the fabric from bunching when a person is in a wheelchair .

Pop-its, or silicone bubble-like toys which provide sensory comfort for neurodivergent individuals, line its hem, along with Braille letters spelling “Project OneTee” so visually impaired people can feel what they are wearing.

The shirt is an initiative from local creative agency Splash Productions and fashion brand Will and Well, and was created after discussions in 2025 with PWDs, caregivers, and neurodivergent persons, among others.

Its first edition – a white tee with hints of red – launched in November 2025. Two new colours, dark blue and red, were introduced on April 9 at a dialogue organised by Splash Productions.

About 60 people joined the “Diversity Dialogue”, held at the NTU Alumni Club at The Cathay, to discuss what inclusion looks like in Singapore.

Splash Productions’ managing director Jerome Lau told The Straits Times that the OneTee was part of efforts to encourage diversity and inclusion in Singapore.

The agency, which hires individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, started dialogues in 2025 with PWDs, caregivers, and business leaders to discuss what inclusivity looks like.

The idea for OneTee came when PWDs talked about their experiences with everyday tasks, like getting dressed in the morning, said Mr Lau.

Ms Elisa Lim, founder of Will and Well, which makes clothing for those with special needs or disabilities, said there is increasing demand for inclusive clothes.

Her sales have grown many times over since the business started in 2017.

“There are many independent folks (with disability) who are making a living for themselves and their families, but dressing independently is still a challenge. Us being around gives them the opportunity to achieve that independence in their own dressing too,” said Ms Lim.

Ms Lim designed the OneTee with input from various PWDs, including the executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Singapore (MDAS) Judy Wee.

Ms Wee typically goes to several tailors to alter clothing so it fits her. She likes the OneTee’s features, such as zippers which shorten the shirt length, so she can wear it comfortably in her motorised wheelchair.

“I hope to see specialised clothing available off the rack at mainstream shopping centres, so PWDs don’t have to get it specially done,” said Ms Wee.

The OneTee, which costs about $30 per piece to produce, retails for $68 at Will and Well’s website.

The OneTee has several inclusive design features such as magnetic collar snaps, larger armholes with airy fabric, and side zippers to adjust its length. PHOTO: SPLASH PRODUCTIONS

Mr Lau said about 60 pieces have been sold so far, and part of the proceeds will be donated to charities focusing on diversity and inclusion.

He hopes their future dialogue sessions will prompt more inclusive efforts.

“Maybe the next shoe or the next trousers can be spun out from here. That’d be great. I think we’d have done something right,” said Mr Lau.

At the panel discussion on April 9, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development Eric Chua spoke about barriers to inclusive employment.

The employment rate of PWDs grew from 28.2 per cent in 2019 to 32.7 per cent in 2023, and Singapore targets to increase this to 40 per cent by 2030.

Mr Chua said there is not enough awareness of inclusive hiring schemes, such as the Enabling Employment Credit, which provides wage offsets to companies that employ those with disabilities.

He acknowledged that financial support is not enough to convince firms, and made the case that inclusive hiring is not just businesses doing good, but is also good for business.

Studies have shown that work teams with PWDs typically embrace technology more to make workflows easier for everyone, and they tend to be more caring, said Mr Chua.

“If you think of all these intangible goods that will be harvested when you have inclusive teams, actually, there is a business case for inclusive hiring,” he said.