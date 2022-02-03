PCF donates $400,000 for gift bags for 7,800 seniors who live alone in rental flats

SINGAPORE - The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) has donated almost $400,000 to Lions Befrienders to support 7,800 seniors who are under the charity's eldercare programmes and services.

The money is used to put together gift bags for the seniors who mostly live alone in rental flats with limited or no family support and are at high risk of social isolation.

The gift bags contain practical household items, such as shower gel and handwash, and commonly requested pain-relief items like medicated plasters.

A foldable trolley or a walking stick with an in-built chair is also included, depending on the seniors' needs.

At the cheque presentation ceremony held on Thursday (Feb 3) at the Lions Befrienders Active Ageing Centre, Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said the donation aimed to uplift the vulnerable.

Ms Indranee, who is a member of the PCF Charity Management Committee, said: "One of the core beliefs (of PCF) is uplifting the vulnerable in our home, our midst and our future, regardless of gender, race or religion."

Founded by the People's Action Party (PAP) in 1986, the foundation runs social, educational and welfare programmes for the community.

Thursday's donation was just one of many the PCF has made to the vulnerable community. Other recent initiatives include the Enhanced Headstart Fund to support PCF Sparkletots children from underprivileged families in their education.

"We hope that our humble act of love will warm the hearts of the seniors at Lions Befrienders," Ms Indranee said.

The cheque presentation event kick-started the distribution of gift bags which will take place over the next six months.

One of the first seniors to get his gift pack was Mr Hassan Abdul Haji. The 101-year-old, who enjoys walking, received a new walking stick.

Mr Hassan said: "I sometimes get tired when there are some hills or stairs.

"With this new walking stick, I can open up and sit on the in-built chair to take a rest."