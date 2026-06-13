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Residents can use their card for discounts at stores that have the Changi Delights sticker.

SINGAPORE - More than 100,000 Pasir Ris-Changi residents will soon obtain up to 50 per cent off food, goods and services under a new programme.

Launched by the Changi Grassroots Organisations on June 13, the Changi Delights Card hopes to tackle residents’ rising cost-of-living concerns by offering the discounts at 27 neighbourhood merchants, ranging from eateries and childcare centres to pet grooming outlets and beauty salons.

Speaking at the Changi Family Day event held at Loyang Point, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said it is important that local community partners work alongside government aid, like CDC vouchers, to address cost-of-living concerns and improve communal facilities.

“This is what we mean by a we-first society, where we all work closely together – not just the Government alone, but in partnership with the businesses, the community groups, with the people to produce good outcomes for our society and citizens,” he said.

MP Valerie Lee, who spent the morning visiting merchants and residents at Changi Village Hawker Centre and Loyang Point alongside Chee, said the programme was also inspired by neighbourhood business owners looking to boost footfall.

Resident and retiree Wendy Lok, who took part in the family day festivities, said having the card will be a boon on top of the daily discounts already offered at grocery stores such as Sheng Siong and FairPrice.

“With the rising cost of daily essentials like food ingredients, any help we can get is good,” said the 68-year-old, who added that she hopes to see more convenience stores and vendors at wet markets taking part in the programme.

Residents will be able to apply for the card online, which will then be mailed to them.

More merchants are expected to join the initiative in the coming months. Those which have already come on board include Rain Tree Montessori Schoolhouse, Anytime Fitness Upper Changi and Cosford Container Park.

Merchants said they hope the programme will raise their profile among nearby residents and increase footfall, especially during off-peak periods.

“Many people still don’t know about us, even though we set up shop three years ago,” said Jada Koh, co-owner of Cosford Container Park – an outdoor food and beverage space located off Upper Changi Road. The park comprises a Western and barbecue skewer restaurant, and also runs themed weekend markets on a monthly basis.

Its promotions for cardholders include 10 per cent off meals at Youngs Restaurant and Bar, and a 20 per cent discounted rate for vendors that set up shop at its weekend market.

The owner of House of Melissa Boutique Farmstay, located in Changi Village, said he hopes to increase demand during off-peak days.

“Our weekends are fully booked up to three months ahead, but it’s quite quiet on weekday nights,” said Clarence Chua. Stays are priced at $420 and $600 a night on weekdays and weekends respectively, and cardholders will be able to receive a 15 per cent discount.

Local merchants joined Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat (in green shirt) and Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee (in white top) to launch the Changi Delights Card at Loyang Point on June 13. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The cost of the discounts is borne by the merchants, said MP Lee, who added that the grassroots team within the constituency will be promoting human interest stories of the merchants on social media.

Efforts to ease cost-of-living pressures on residents will also be boosted by the expansion of the Changi Care Store initiative to include eligible residents living in Changi Village and on Pulau Ubin.

The programme, which was launched in January, provides up to $20 worth of essential groceries – including rice, coffee, tea, toothpaste, detergent and toilet paper – monthly to residents with financial, caregiving or mobility issues. To date, $12,000 worth of groceries has been delivered to 120 Pasir Ris residents.

To better serve condominium and private estate residents in the Upper Changi and Flora estates, a new community hub will also be set up in 2027 to provide a communal space for fitness activities and workshops.

The hub, which will be the size of two basketball courts, is part of the Estate Upgrading Programme run by the Ministry of National Development.

It will have a hard-court area that will be tailored to the needs of residents, said Lee, adding that her team is collecting feedback from the ground.