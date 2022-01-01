Parents' group recycles books and uniforms

For Madam Jannet Tan, founder of a parents' chat group at CHIJ (Kellock) primary school, tapping more sustainable solutions like preloved uniforms and books may be a way to mitigate the annual rush for school supplies.

Madam Tan, 41, whose daughter is a pupil at the school, started the WhatsApp group chat at the end of 2019 after learning from friends with older children that the teachers hardly used the school textbooks and they were mostly in good condition at the year end.

"I found it was unnecessary wastage and even with FairPrice's annual Share-A-Textbook scheme, I still thought many could have gone into the recycle bin," Madam Tan, a client account manager, said.

When her daughter was in Primary 1, she came across pupils who needed to pick up new uniforms midway through the school year. To help them, she reached out to parents in the class chat group to find out if they could help out with any preloved items.

"It dawned on me that starting a hand-me-down group chat for parents to pass around preloved textbooks and uniforms would not only help parents but also reflect the school's 'reduce, reuse, recycle' objective," she said, adding that there are currently about 237 parents in the chat group.

She said parents are free to drop in and out of the chat group. No money changes hands for the items.

"I want to avoid any disputes between parents, and I also feel that there might be some underprivileged families in the school who need help but do not wish to be identified. This channel is purely for giving and not a 'resale' platform," she added.