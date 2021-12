SINGAPORE - For Madam Jannet Tan, founder of a parents chat group at CHIJ (Kellock) primary school, tapping more sustainable solutions like preloved uniforms and books may be a way to mitigate the annual rush for school supplies.

Madam Tan, whose daughter is a pupil at the school, started the WhatsApp group chat at the end of 2019 after learning from friends with older children that the teachers hardly used the school textbooks and they were mostly in good condition at the end of the year.