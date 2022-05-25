Para Sport Academy aims to engage 500 players in coming months

SINGAPORE - Primary 6 pupil Yong Sue Harn, from the Minds Towner Gardens School, tried her hand at para table tennis for the first time on Wednesday (May 25), and now she hopes to join the Para Sport Academy.

The 12-year-old, who has an intellectual disability, was at the tryouts of SportCares, the philanthropic arm of national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG), held at Heartbeat@Bedok to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Para Sport Academy, which was launched in March this year to grow the base of para sport talent here, now has 130 participants with disabilities across six different sports.

The academy aims to engage 500 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in 10 different sports.

Mr Marcus Tan, chief of SportSG's Sport Development Group, said he hopes to spark an interest in sports among PWDs and develop talent.

"We hope to increase the opportunities and access for PWDs to live active and pursue high performance sport if they wish to."

Those with potential may be scouted by the Singapore Disability Sports Council, the national sports body for the disabled in Singapore.

The academy is open to PWDs interested in sports, whether or not they have experience in the sport.

The first phase of the academy's roll-out features cerebral palsy football, para canoe, para athletics, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and para swimming.

Four other sports - para badminton, para table tennis, wheelchair rugby and para (deaf, blind and special needs) football - will be rolled out progressively in the coming months.

The academy was formed as part of the Disability Sports Masterplan launched in 2016.

Over 18,000 PWDs have benefited from the masterplan, which also includes a scheme engaging social service agencies to involve more PWDs in sports.