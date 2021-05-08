PAP Women's Wing raises $250,000 in online charity show for Mother's Day

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) Women's Wing raised $250,000 for nursing homes in an online charity show as part of Mother's Day celebrations on Saturday (May 8).

The show featured Members of the Parliament such as Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah. They are the chair and vice-chair of the Women's Wing respectively.

They were accompanied by local artistes such as Joi Chua, Marcus Chin and Sharon Shobana Vasudevan, who performed Mother's Day-themed songs in various languages.

Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San, who chaired the organising committee for the event, said the Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on many nursing homes, especially the less established ones.

"Our initial target was to raise $200,000 and I am heartened that donations have exceeded the target," she said.

Ms Poh added that it was heartwarming to see so many community partners responding generously to the fundraising efforts.

The funds raised will go to 10 nursing homes, including Apex Harmony Lodge, Ling Kwang Home for Senior Citizens and Moral Home for the Aged Sick.

Mrs Teo noted that some of these nursing homes which are not as well-known have had difficulty raising funds during the pandemic.

"We hope that these donations will go some way to help them,"she said.

In a Facebook post on Friday (May 7), Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan voiced her support for the fundraising efforts for nursing homes.

She said: "With the tightening of Covid-19 measures again, many of these care institutions will need additional resourcing. Let's help them through these challenges."

President Halimah Yacob also said in a Facebook post on Saturday that celebrating Mother's Day this year is a lot more challenging because of the restrictions on social gatherings.

"But there are still many ways for us to show love and respect for our mothers for their sacrifices in raising us," she added.

"We owe them so much but they expect so little from us. Once again, Happy Mother's Day to all our wonderful mothers."