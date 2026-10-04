PAP Senior’s Group pilots training for branch volunteers to identify and support isolated seniors

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The one-year pilot will build on existing house visits and Meet-the-People Sessions.

SINGAPORE – Dedicated teams of volunteers will be trained to identify and support socially isolated seniors across nine neighbourhoods under a new initiative by the People’s Action Party Seniors Group (PAPSG).

The one-year pilot will build on existing house visits and Meet-the-People Sessions, with party volunteers looking out for seniors who may be isolated, befriending them and connecting them with healthcare and social services already available in the community.

The initiative will start with nine branches including Bedok, Kaki Bukit and Toa Payoh Central, which are chaired by PAPSG members, with plans to eventually expand it islandwide.

PAPSG chairman Tan See Leng said on Oct 4 at an event at Furama Riverfront to mark the International Day of Older Persons that social isolation is one of the group’s biggest concerns as Singapore’s population ages.

Singapore is now a super-aged society, with 21.4 per cent of its citizen population aged 65 and older as at June 2026, according to the latest data released on Sept 25.

“Some seniors are slipping through the cracks and living in total isolation,” said Tan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry), addressing a room of 300 including party volunteers, MPs and branch chairs.

“That’s why we are mobilising our branches to step up. We need a full-scale community movement to combat social isolation and ensure someone is always looking out for these seniors.”

Among these wards are some with the highest concentration of elderly residents, such as Bedok, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh, he noted.

PAPSG vice-chairman Dinesh Vasu Dash said social isolation can become a concern as seniors’ social circles shrink, while some may be reluctant to reach out or may not know about the support available near their homes.

He said volunteers in the pilot could identify potentially isolated seniors through their regular house visits, walkabouts and Meet-the-People Sessions.

For example, a resident might approach a volunteer for financial, employment or healthcare assistance, but further conversations could reveal underlying problems such as social isolation or mental health needs.

Volunteers could then befriend these seniors and connect them to resources such as nearby Active Ageing Centres, healthcare providers and social services in their neighbourhoods.

Dinesh, who is also Minister of State for Manpower and Culture, Community and Youth, said volunteers will receive baseline training in areas such as befriending, but training will evolve as the team learns from their experiences during the pilot.

“It won’t be a single programme that we just roll out and then we fold our arms and say we’ve done our jobs,” he said.

If residents have needs such as mental health conditions that require professional help, volunteers would serve as a bridge to the appropriate services rather than attempt to address these needs themselves.

Dinesh said the initiative is intended to complement existing efforts such as those by Silver Generation Ambassadors, rather than duplicate them.

“We are leveraging the existing strengths of our individual branches rather than introducing entirely new activities to ensure the programme remains sustainable,” he said.

His fellow group vice-chairman Rahayu Mahzam said party volunteers can provide last-mile support as they are already familiar with residents through weekly Meet-the-People Sessions and house visits.

“These may be isolated seniors who often do not know where to seek help,” said Rahayu, who is Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information.

“By befriending these residents and connecting them with available resources and programmes they might otherwise miss, we can prevent this silent, vulnerable group from slipping through the cracks.”

PAPSG, which was formed in 2013, also launched on Oct 4 a customisable resource template containing information such as national helplines, Meet-the-People Session details and nearby community services.

Branches can tailor the template with information specific to their constituencies and distribute it in formats including printed sheets, soft copies or fridge magnets.

The template also has space for seniors to write down the contact details of family members, caregivers or friends whom they can contact in an emergency.

Dinesh said the templates will be sent to branches following the launch, with the initiative starting immediately.

The new initiative follows four community conversations and a dialogue session organised by PAPSG between February and August, during which participants identified strengthening support for older adults living alone as one of their priorities.

Others included making care more affordable and accessible, and expanding opportunities for seniors in employment, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning.