PAP Community Foundation hailed as best large workplace in Asia

SINGAPORE - The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) is the best workplace in Asia this year, as ranked by global institute Great Place to Work.

The charitable foundation was awarded the top spot in the category of large workplaces, that is, those with 500 or more employees.

It is also the only organisation from Singapore recognised in this category, said the PCF in a statement on Tuesday (July 20).

Founded by the People's Action Party in 1986, the foundation runs social, educational and welfare programmes for the community.

Ms Evelyn Kwek, Great Place to Work's managing director for Asean and Australia-New Zealand, said the PCF had implemented exemplary workplace programmes and employee support measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "It is a remarkable feat to steer 8,000 staff - across its headquarters, 360 pre-school centres and seven senior care centres islandwide - through a crisis, while ensuring that staff receive the support they need."

For instance, PCF bought more than 600 ultraviolet sterilisers and engaged professional cleaning contractors to disinfect all its pre-school centres, senior care centres and headquarters regularly.

Senior managers sent weekly personal notes, self-made videos and songs to boost employee morale.

For staff stranded overseas due to flight cancellations and border restrictions as a result of the pandemic, PCF revised their group hospitalisation and surgical coverage. This was so that staff who needed medical attention could receive it despite geographical limitations.

Staff serving stay-home notices or home quarantine orders also received daily meal allowances, said PCF.

Besides PCF, other organisations with a presence in Singapore were also honoured for their workplace practices.

Shipping giant DHL topped the multinational list, with information technology conglomerate Cisco coming in at third place.

Companies are assessed based on employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Great Place to Work is the largest survey of employee experience in Asia, polling more than 3.3 million employees from 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East.