Packs go green, only essential items given

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) pack harks back to its origins as a survival kit for parade-goers, providing only the bare essentials. It had only four items, a far cry from the 20 to 25 given out in previous years.

The decision to make the NDP packs more environmentally friendly came after discussions with members of the public and environmental groups.

NDP 2021 executive committee chairman Tan Cheng Kwee said there were fewer items in the pack this year.

Inside the pack were: a Singapore flag, a reusable water bottle containing Newater, hand sanitiser and a foldable fan.

Separately, spectators were also given a poncho and shakers to support artistes performing in the show segment.