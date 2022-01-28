Over $700,000 raised by UOB's annual CNY charity fundraiser

SINGAPORE - UOB raised more than $700,000 during its annual Chinese New Year charity fundraiser this year, the bank said in a news release on Thursday (Jan 27).

The money raised will support art, children and education causes through charities such as The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

As part of fundraising efforts, UOB organised a gift-making workshop where UOB executives and clients enamelled the auspicious Chinese character "fu", which means blessings, on circular seals.

The seals were then affixed on gold-plated tiger art pieces titled Blooming Abundance to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Each participating client donated at least $10,000 and took home one art piece.

The bank matched its clients donations dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.

UOB said that the art pieces were designed and crafted by jewellery manufacturer Royal Insignia, a Singapore company that specialises in crafting gifts for royals and heads of state.

The funds will also go towards supporting education and local small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) innovation under the UOB-Singapore Management University Asian Enterprise Institute.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive of UOB, said: "Lunar New Year signifies a time to celebrate new beginnings. Through art, we connect with the community, bond with our clients and support those in need at the same time."

"We are grateful that our clients join us every year to share the joy and optimism of the festive season with those who may need a helping hand."