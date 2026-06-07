Over 6,000 people from north-west district join fitness festival to keep active

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Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam greeting participants during the mass brisk walk at the annual Healthy Living Festival @ North West on June 7.

SINGAPORE – For 65-year-old Rabiah Basir, keeping active helps her stay healthy.

The retired kitchen assistant attends qigong and zumba sessions five times a week.

“It’s not good to stay home. I don’t want my brain to deteriorate. I haven’t felt this good and light in many years,” she said.

On June 7, Rabiah was among thousands of residents from Singapore’s north-west district who showed up at Choa Chu Kang Stadium at 7.30am for a mass brisk walk.

The organiser, the North West Community Development Council (CDC), oversees areas such as Nee Soon, Sembawang and Holland-Bukit Timah.

Senior participants doing a warm-up before starting on the brisk walk at the annual Healthy Living Festival @ North West on June 7. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The walk was part of the Healthy Living Festival, held annually since 2023 to promote healthy living and bonding among residents.

The 2026 festival, held on June 6 and 7, featured a parent-child team challenge that tested strength, speed and teamwork across various fitness stations. More than 6,000 joined the event over the two days and tried sports activities such as pickleball, frisbee golf and tyre flips.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam attended the event on June 7, together with North West District mayor Alex Yam, as well as MPs Liang Eng Hwa, Ng Shi Xuan, Gabriel Lam and Lee Hui Ying.

Shanmugam said he was heartened to see the strong turnout. “It is really important that we keep ourselves fit and healthy... we must increase the number of attendees every year,” he said.

Yam said there was a wider age range among attendees at the 2026 festival, drawn to new activities such as the fitness stations and calisthenics.

He said the North West CDC team worked to introduce calisthenics at the festival as residents can continue this exercise by using the equipment in neighbourhood fitness corners.

The mass brisk walk on June 7 was part of the Healthy Living Festival, held annually since 2023 to promote healthy living and bonding among residents. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

One family who took part in the festival on June 7 was 44-year-old Thu Zar Lin, together with her husband and 11-year-old son.

They travelled from Canberra to Choa Chu Kang Stadium as the boy wanted to take part in the different activities.

“It is our first time at such an event, but it has been fun. It’s good to stay active alongside so many people,” said Thu, who works in the information technology sector.

Participants at the annual Healthy Living Festival @ North West on June 7. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Yam said the festival provides precious moments of bonding that bring parents and children closer together.

“In a world where screens compete for our attention, it is wonderful to see families putting down their phones and being present with one another,” he added.