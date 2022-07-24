Over $500,000 raised for less privileged families in East Coast; MacPherson launches app for seniors

SINGAPORE - Community events on Sunday (July 24) saw funds raised for the less privileged to tackle the rising cost of living, as well as the launch of an app for seniors that will allow them to request help and companionship from community volunteers.

At the Singapore Expo, more than $500,000 was raised at the first edition of East Coast Community Day.

The amount, which was raised via donations from corporate partners and community supporters, will benefit less privileged families in East Coast.

Besides more than 200 residents, the event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, as well as Ms Jessica Tan and Ms Cheryl Chan, who are MPs in East Coast GRC.

"We want to help our East Coast residents, especially vulnerable families and individuals who may need more support, to meet challenges such as the rising cost of living," said Mr Tan.

Ms Chan said the funds raised will help expand on programmes such as community fridges, refurbished laptops and digital literacy programmes that will support more vulnerable families, seniors and residents.

In a media release, the People's Association said fund-raising efforts are continuing, and those who wish to donate, can pledge their donations to the Kampong Chai Chee CCC Community Development and Welfare Fund Community. The total amount will then be matched by contributions from the Tote Board.

At a basketball court in Circuit Road, the MacPherson Cares Carnival on Sunday morning saw the launch of the MacPherson Cares mobile app.

About 400 residents joined MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling and grassroots volunteers to learn about the app.

The app allows residents to put up requests for everything from befriender services, and reading and translating letters, to help for daily tasks such as carrying heavy groceries and even company for medical appointments.

Residents can put up a request via the app, which will then be picked up by available volunteers. To facilitate and encourage seniors to adopt the app, it also includes a voice recording function so that they do not have to type requests.

Once a request has been picked up, they can then communicate with the volunteers via message or call, which is not in-app. The app is available in all four main languages, namely English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

It is also connected to Singpass to facilitate easy account registration.