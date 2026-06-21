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Domestic workers dress up to have a picture taken at a Photo Booth during the May Day Domestic Employees Celebration held at Resorts World Convention Centre on June 21.

SINGAPORE - Having cared for the same employer for 14 years, domestic helper Priyanti quickly noticed something was not right with the 84-year-old woman over a year ago.

The elderly lady, whom Priyanti calls ah ma, would forget items she had bought at the market and want to purchase them again. Her moods also started changing without warning – all of which were possibly signs of dementia.

Subsequently, ah ma suffered a stroke and lost her mobility, leaving Priyanti even more worried.

“I (was) really scared because I didn’t know what to do,” said the 38-year-old, who is from Indonesia.

After hearing about a dementia care course organised by the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) via social media , Priyanti signed up. She completed the course in July 2025 and learnt how to better communicate with her employer, such as by listening to her and calming her down when she is upset.

Priyanti is one of over 370 domestic helpers who have been trained over the past year under one of four caregiving pilot programmes run by CDE, started by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The other three programmes cover caring for the elderly, infants and children, as well as caregivers’ first aid and emergency response skills.

For Priyanti, her bond with ah ma also grew after she understood the latter’s situation more via the course. The elderly woman’s memory of family members is fading, but she still remembers her helper.

“I really don’t want to leave her,” the domestic worker told The Straits Times on June 21, at CDE’s 10th anniversary celebrations at Resorts World Sentosa.

Michael Lim, director of NTUC’s Migrant Workers Segment, said CDE started the pilot after hearing feedback from migrant domestic workers about challenges they faced at work.

Some of these surfaced during the mandatory interviews CDE conducts with all first-time domestic helpers on behalf of the Ministry of Manpower, to check on their well-being.

CDE worked with other organisations to conduct the caregiving pilot programmes, which came with a $10 registration fee for domestic workers. Content was kept bite-sized and native language speakers were invited to aid their understanding, said Lim.

“The confidence of our sisters (domestic workers) has grown tremendously. There are some that started with one programme, and are now going into others,” Lim said, adding that employers also felt it was helpful for their families.

In the long run, Lim hopes these programmes can be introduced on a wider scale, so all migrant domestic workers can undergo training relevant to their caregiving roles.

Another domestic worker, Pacardo Lolie Ann Latap, 44, is currently caring for a 77-year-old elderly man who suffered a stroke.

Pacardo noticed that her employer recently started forgetting where he had placed certain items, and has moody moments where he becomes frustrated about staying at home all day.

The Filipino helper completed the dementia care course in November 2025 to prepare herself for his future caregiving needs, and plans to join other courses to learn nursing skills for bed-bound elderly.

“(I learnt) we must calm down ourselves, until ah gong becomes calm also,” said Pacardo.

Pacardo Lolie Ann Latap (right) and Priyanti, volunteers from the Centre for Domestic Employees. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Over 600 migrant domestic workers, their employers and industry partners gathered for a lunch celebration on June 21 to mark the non-governmental organisation’s decennial.

Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash, who was guest of honour at the event, recognised the sacrifices and hard work of migrant domestic workers.

“We understand that it is not easy to be far from home, away from your families, your children and your parents. And yet, you care for our loved ones as if they were your own,” he said.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash speaking at the May Day Domestic Employees Celebration held at Resorts World Convention Centre on June 21. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

He reassured domestic workers that they are not alone, and commended CDE for supporting this community through the years.

“Together, we can build a community where our migrant domestic workers are well cared for and appreciated for the contributions that they make in our households.”