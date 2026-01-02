Nearly $4 billion worth of CDC and SG60 vouchers spent in last four years

In 2025, Singaporean households were given $300 worth of CDC vouchers in January, and another $500 worth of CDC vouchers in May.

SINGAPORE - Over the last four years, $3.995 billion worth of CDC vouchers and SG60 vouchers has been spent. Of this, $2.127 billion went to heartland merchants and hawkers, and $1.868 billion was spent in supermarkets.

The number of participating heartland merchants and hawkers has also increased from 10,000 in 2021, when the programme was launched, to over 24,000 in 2026. There are eight participating supermarkets with over 400 outlets.

Speaking to the media after the launch of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers at Punggol 21 Community Club on Jan 2, Ms Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West district and chairman of the Mayors’ committee, said the CDC voucher scheme is well used and continues to enjoy strong support from Singaporeans, with a claim rate of more than 97.7 per cent across the past seven tranches.

In the latest round, every Singaporean household can claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers from Jan 2. The vouchers can be claimed online at go.gov.sg/cdcv

All eligible Singaporeans were also given SG60 vouchers in 2025, with $800 given to those aged 60 and above, and $600 for other Singaporeans aged 21 to 59.

In the last 12 months, the total amount of CDC vouchers and SG60 vouchers spent amounted to more than $2.398 billion, with $1.22 billion spent with hawkers and heartland merchants, and $1.178 billion spent at supermarkets.



Of this, 89 per cent of the $2.398 billion was spent on food and beverage, everyday meals and daily essentials – a sign that the scheme has fulfilled its goal of helping Singaporeans with their daily necessities, she said.

“It shows that the sustained injection of spending of $2.398 billion over the last 12 months has certainly boosted our neighbourhood shops and hawkers,” said Ms Low, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as Culture, Community and Youth.

“And beyond the economic uplift, it has also led to greater appreciation of our neighbourhood shops and local offerings.”

In addition, over the last four years, the various tranches of vouchers have fostered digital transformation, allowing fellow Singaporeans and some of the shopkeepers who were previously not so digitally savvy to embrace the digital use of the vouchers, she said.

For the $300 CDC vouchers given out in January 2025, more than 1.343 million Singaporean households – or 98.8 per cent – have been claimed the vouchers as at Dec 31. More than $396 million has been spent, of which $197 million was spent with hawkers and heartland merchants, with the remaining $199 million spent in supermarkets.



For the $500 vouchers disbursed in May 2025, more than $1.334 million or 98.1 per cent of Singaporean households have claimed the vouchers. More than $652 million has been spent as at Dec 31, of which $325 million was spent with hawkers and heartland merchants, and $327 million in supermarkets.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong (third from right) and Ms Low Yen Ling (second from right) at Punggol Plaza after the launch of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers at Punggol 21 community club on Jan 2. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

As for the SG60 vouchers, out of 1.1 million eligible Singaporeans aged 60 and above, more than 1.04 million or 94.5 per cent of them have claimed the vouchers. More than $610 million has been spent, of which over $321 million was spent with the hawkers and heartland merchants, and $289 million in supermarkets.



Out of 1.9 million adult Singaporeans aged 21 to 59 eligible for the $600 SG60 vouchers, more than 1.83 million or 96.4 per cent have claimed the vouchers. Their total spend so far is $740 million as at Dec 31, with $377 million spent with hawkers and heartland merchants, and $363 million at supermarkets.

The SG60 vouchers expire on Dec 31, 2026.

Some 1.36 million Singaporean households are eligible for this latest tranche of CDC vouchers launched on Jan 2, said Ms Low.

Half or $150 worth of the vouchers can be spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets. They will be valid till Dec 31, 2026.

She said: “As they spend their CDC vouchers in participating hawkers and merchants, they are also really boosting our neighbourhood centres, strengthening community ties and keeping our neighbourhood centres vibrant.”