Over 1,000 applied for shelters for homeless, rough sleepers last year

About 270 people applied for a place last year in Safe Sound Sleeping Places (S3Ps) or safe shelters for the homeless and rough sleepers. There were also about 860 applicants for transitional shelters, said Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua yesterday.

He was replying in Parliament to a question by Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) about the number of applications for temporary shelters last year.

About 61 per cent of those who applied for a spot in an S3P were successful, he added. The rest were rejected as they had mental health, behavioural or addiction issues, or had care needs that required close supervision.

"The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) would refer these clients to appropriate facilities and services for further support," said Mr Chua.

About 62 per cent of the transitional shelter applicants referred by MSF or other social service agencies were admitted.

Some who did not get a placement had care needs that transitional shelters were unable to support, such as those who needed help with daily living activities.

They were directed to other options, like senior group homes that provide assisted living in public rental flats, said Mr Chua.

He said other applicants rejected the offer to move to a transitional shelter as they did not want to share space with others, follow shelter rules or work with a social worker, or they preferred to remain at familiar locations.

Mr Chua added that there are no waiting lists for both types of shelters as there is sufficient space.

Most S3P applicants got in within three working days, while nearly 80 per cent of individuals who got a spot in a transitional shelter moved in within a week.

There are now 26 S3Ps run by groups that are part of the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (Peers) network, which was set up in July 2019 to bring together MSF, other government agencies and community partners to help the homeless.

Transitional shelters not only provide temporary shelter but also on-site social work intervention, where social workers work with residents on their issues and support them in securing long-term stable housing.

There are six such shelters, all funded by MSF, and provide about 500 spaces for individuals and 180 spaces for families.

Having gone on night walks conducted by organisations to meet the homeless and rough sleepers, Mr Chua said each rough sleeper's life situation is unique. "When we construe rough sleeping or homelessness as purely a single-dimensional problem of housing, I think that's where we need the public mindset to slightly shift."

Replying to a question by Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC), Mr Chua said a small proportion of rough sleepers have homes to return to, but choose to sleep elsewhere for various reasons.

• Members of the public who see anyone in need of shelter can contact MSF's Peers office at msf_peersoffice@msf.gov.sg or call the ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000.