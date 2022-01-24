Organisations lend a hand to spring-clean homes this Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - Mr Foong Keng Sung lives alone in a two-room rental flat. The 83-year-old has no family support and finds cleaning his living space difficult.

On Saturday (Jan 22), he was visited by People's Association grassroots volunteers who chatted with him and helped dust windows he could not reach.

Mr Mohamed Euno, 69, lives in a similar apartment and has had to spray insect repellent daily for some time now to get some sleep.

But after volunteers from Habitat for Humanity spent two months decluttering and deep cleaning his place, he can get some rest.

Organisations have stepped in to spring-clean the homes of needy residents this Chinese New Year.

Project Refresh, an initiative by the National Trades Union Congress' youth wing and the North East Community Development Council, will be giving 23 Housing Board units a fresh coat of paint.

Volunteers from the People's Association organised housecleaning projects last weekend, including the one Mr Foong benefited from. They have more planned for the coming week.

Forty young people from the Marine Parade Youth Network and its community partners visited 15 Housing Board flats to help seniors clean and declutter their homes.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Foong said: "Now that I am older, I cannot climb up and clean my windows. I am scared I will fall down."

The retired accountant lives alone in his Marine Terrace flat.

His only daughter, who lives in Hong Kong, last visited him before the pandemic.