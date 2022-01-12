Nurse makes switch to army after stint as SAF security volunteer

SINGAPORE - For five years, Ms Nur Fadilah Jubir would often trade her nurse's garb for a military uniform, helping to patrol key civilian and military installations here as a member of the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC).

Her time as a volunteer gave her the confidence to make a career switch, when she signed on with the SAF in March 2020. The former nurse is now a Military Medical Expert.

"I am a very big supporter of national service and I have always aspired to be a nursing officer… I have volunteered three to seven times a year to participate in deployments (in SAFVC) during my time as a nurse," she said.

Military Expert 4 (ME4) Fadilah, 30, was among 97 SAF servicemen from the army, navy, air force and Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) community appointed as senior MEs in the 22nd Senior Military Expert Appointment Ceremony on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, the guest of honour, emphasised the importance of innovation and honing new skills and technologies in the SAF in an address to the senior MEs in a pre-recorded video speech.

He said the SAF will continue to harness new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics to give its soldiers the edge in future warfighting.

"As Senior Military Experts, all of you are key to this transformation. Innovation is a key strength of the Military Expert corps," he said.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the graduands received their ceremonial swords and scrolls at decentralised ceremonies. The ceremonies were staggered to minimise cross-interaction between servicemen and guests so family members could attend in person. The appointment ceremonies marked the completion of the Military Domain Experts Course that usually lasts 10 to 12 months.