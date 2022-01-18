Number of visitors to be doubled at this year's River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - For the second time running, River Hongbao will take place at Gardens by the Bay this year with live performances and amusement rides being brought back.

In-person festivities will begin on Jan 30 and last till Feb 6.

Virtual activities will also be held as part of the hybrid event.

An iconic part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, River Hongbao began in 1987 and was held previously at The Float@Marina Bay.

Festival goers can look forward to Getai performances and a Xinyao night, both featuring local artistes.

The event is free, but ticketed, as part of crowd control measures.

Up to 4,400 visitors per time slot can enter the event grounds this year, as compared to 2,000 visitors last year.

Members of the public will have to book a time slot on the River Hongbao website. Time slots will be released in batches from Wednesday (Jan 19), 11am.

Up to five people can be registered per booking.

Over a hundred volunteers, safe distancing ambassadors and auxiliary officers will be deployed on the ground to help usher and disperse crowds and ensure that safe management measures are adhered to.