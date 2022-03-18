NTU post-grad students' free health screening expanded to include Bukit Gombak seniors

SINGAPORE - A free health screening initiative led by graduate students of Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine now extends to elderly residents of Bukit Gombak.

The initiative, Community Telehealth Service (CTS), began on Sept 25 last year in Bukit Gombak and aims to screen 2,000 residents, following a successful pilot with over 600 screened residents in Punggol in January that year.

CTS, manned by 30 NTU graduate and undergraduate students, along with 51 community volunteers, runs pop-up style booths at accessible locations for the health screening.

Mr Wee Soon Keong, 29, one of the leaders of CTS, said: "Many elderly residents have missed their health screening and find them inaccessible during the Covid-19 pandemic...

"I am happy to see many residents getting their health checked here. Some have discovered possible indicators to diseases such as diabetes."

One addition to the booths at Bukit Gombak is a questionnaire based on the World Health Organisation's Five Well-Being Index to monitor mental health.

Associate Professor Ringo Ho, an applied psychologist at NTU's School of Social Sciences and one of the researchers involved with CTS, said: "The mental well-being of seniors in Singapore has become of larger concern as the disruptions caused by Covid-19 may have led to fear, anxiety and a sense of helplessness among them."

At the booths, residents can get their body mass index and blood pressure measured, and undergo capillary glucose tests and retinal checks of selected eye conditions.

A physical report is provided immediately after the tests and a health coach helps residents interpret the readings.

CTS said the health screening serves as a stepping stone for elderly residents to learn more about their health and to refer them to seek appropriate medical help if needed.

The initiative do not provide any medical diagnosis.

Manned by trained volunteer health coaches, the booths are designed to be accessible enough for volunteers without a medical background to operate them.

One such volunteer health coach is optometrist Sumasri K., who lives in Jurong West.

"These elderly residents typically live alone and enjoy the personal face-to-face interaction with the booth's health coaches, usually sharing more details about their health and well-being in this setting," the 49-year-old said.