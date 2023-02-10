Northern stretch of Rail Corridor opens to offer a continuous green trail more than 21km long

SINGAPORE – About 6km of the walking trail in the Rail Corridor between Kranji and Hillview MRT stations has been enhanced and was opened to the public on Friday, offering better access to the northern stretch of the recreational green route.

With this, visitors to the corridor can enjoy more than 21km of a continuous walking trail from Kranji MRT station in the north to Spooner Road near Tanjong Pagar in the south, said the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

One of the key features to look out for is a 6m-high, 28.8m-long, 4m-wide steel bridge that sits above Hillview Road and can be easily accessed from Hillview MRT station.

It has newly embedded railway tracks to reflect its past as a railway crossing and its railings are painted black, similar to the nearby Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge.

The new Hillview Bridge replaces the former steel girder bridge that served the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway line between Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia. The old bridge, which was shorter and lower, was dismantled in 2011 when the 24km stretch of railway land previously owned by KTM was returned to Singapore.

A short walk from the bridge is a 6m-high lookout deck that offers scenic forested views of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Dairy Farm Nature Park and Bukit Timah Hill.

At an opening event on Friday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the vision for the Rail Corridor is that of a continuous green artery from the north to the south of Singapore that will be inclusive and accessible, to bring people closer to nature.

For instance, the nearly 6km of the walking trail between Kranji and Hillview that was enhanced made use of quarry dust and was given a grass-and-gravel finish to make the route safe for visitors to walk on and also reduce disruption to the habitat of the diverse wildlife close by, he said.

“When this former railway land was returned to Singapore in 2011, we wanted this valuable stretch of land to become a meaningful space for people of all ages from all walks of life, a place that is accessible to all,” said Mr Lee.

He unveiled a distance marker located opposite Kranji MRT station that indicates the start of the Rail Corridor and planted a gutta-percha tree, a species native to Singapore, near the new Hillview Bridge. He was joined by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

The entire Rail Corridor spans 24km and is part of Singapore’s overall plan to curate a 360km islandwide network of recreational routes to enable every household to be able to walk to a park in 10 minutes by 2030.

It was also identified by the URA as one of five “identity corridors”, which are routes aimed at strengthening the identity of distinctive places and safeguarding the nation’s heritage.

There are more than 30 access paths along the more than 21km stretch that is now open to the public. Of these, 23 are barrier-free and connect to neighbouring communities, residential estates and the newly completed Kranji-Mandai park connector.

Crossing pads made of glass fibre-reinforced concrete are introduced at locations where access paths intersect with the corridor.