No rush, more care: Senior-friendly tours catch on as Singapore ages

SINGAPORE – Whenever wanderlust hits retired human resources professional Tan Tock Chen, the 77-year-old turns to a group of experts in the business of crafting holidays for seniors.

This includes boutique travel agencies like Follow Me Japan and Intriq Journey, which can customise slower-paced itineraries for smaller groups of eight to 10 people.

These itineraries not only factor in more toilet breaks and rest stops, but also emphasise the importance of good food, said Mr Tan.

“Unlike younger travellers, we are not into rushing around and buying clothing, shoes or little souvenirs, he said. “We are more interested in local culture and snacks.”

As Singapore’s seniors grow in numbers, some travel agencies like ISE Travel said they see strong growth potential in targeting this segment, given that more of them are staying active for longer, while having the financial resources to explore the world on their own terms.

But operators who want to tap the silver market must understand the traveller profile, including that some in a group may have mobility or stamina limitations due to medical issues, said ISE Travel managing director Jimmy Ooi.

“They need to feel confident and safe travelling with peers, so that they can enjoy themselves and the social interaction as a group,” he added.

Such tours are typically capped at fewer than 25 people to ensure closer attention while still benefiting from economies of scale. Daily itineraries are shorter, usually starting at 9am and ending around 4pm.

Inter-city commutes are also kept under five hours if possible, he added. Otherwise, stopovers to stretch one’s legs and to get snacks will be included.

Mr Ooi said he entered the silver travel market in earnest in 2022, after he was contacted by Silver Horizon Travel Co-operative, a volunteer-run social enterprise for seniors who love travelling.

Founded in 2012, the co-op organises trips for seniors, by seniors. Dues start at $130 for a lifelong associate membership, and the society currently has over 700 members.

The co-op’s chairman, Mr Victor Seow, said about 60 to 70 new members join the society each year, and that members’ ages range from 40 to over 90.

He expects membership numbers to pick up further as Singapore looks set to become a super-aged society in 2026. This is as the co-op is actively involved in organising tours and events, such as ensuring reasonable wake-up calls, and that walking tours are manageable.

Members of Silver Horizon Travel Co-operative visiting the east coast of Malaysia in April 2024. The co-op welcomes about 60 to 70 new members each year. PHOTO: SILVER HORIZON TRAVEL CO-OPERATIVE LTD

“The tours themselves are a means to an end,” said Mr Seow, a 67-year-old retiree. “At the end of the day, we want our members to form friendships so that they can take care of each other, and to prevent social isolation.”

Mr Seow noted that members have gone on to form walking groups that meet weekly at places such as the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Others have volunteered together, such as to distribute goods to needy residents in neighbourhoods such as Jalan Kukoh.

“The best feedback we can get is that they have their own group of friends in the cooperative, and they go out together on their own for meals and even their own travel,” he said.

Mr Ooi said that since it began working with Silver Horizon Travel, his agency has expanded its senior-focused offerings to include cooking classes, wellness sessions, nature walks, craft workshops and skills demonstrations.

Members of Silver Horizon Travel Co-operative in Aomori, Japan, in October 2024. PHOTO: SILVER HORIZON TRAVEL CO-OPERATIVE LTD

It also offers tours with unique experiences, such as overnight stays in traditional abodes like Mongolian gers and Hakka tulou. Even so, these accommodations must offer modern amenities that are comparable with that of a modern hotel, he added.

Mr Tan, the retired HR executive, said he has been on at least four tours since he joined Silver Horizon Travel in 2013, about a year after the co-op was started.

His next trip with his co-op friends is in March 2026, to Shikoku island in Japan.

“I made a lot of friends on these tours, and we share knowledge on exercise and keeping healthy,” said Mr Tan.